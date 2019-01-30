A very limited schedule of slow-scan TV (SSTV) transmissions from the International Space Station (ISS) is under way, January 30 – February 1 ‏UTC. Available information indicates that the Moscow Aviation Institute (MAI) transmissions will only be during a couple of orbits that pass over Moscow, roughly between 1300 and 1900 UTC, rather than a continuous operation. Transmissions will be on 145.800 MHz. Captured images can be posted on the ARISS SSTV gallery website. You can receive SSTV images from the ISS by using the free MMSSTV software and your own radio or an online radio (WebSDR). — Thanks to AMSAT News Service via NASA ISS Ham Radio Project Engineer Kenneth Ransom, N5VHO