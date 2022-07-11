Veterans Day is Friday, November 11, 2022, and will feature many opportunities for amateur radio operators to celebrate and honor Veterans throughout the holiday weekend.



Special event stations will be on the air across the county, including the Redding Veterans Amateur Radio Club, W6VET, in Redding, California, and the Veterans Day commemoration onboard the USS Kidd (DD-661), a World War II Fletcher-class destroyer, with the USS KIDD Amateur Radio Club in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.



The Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum in Ashland, Nebraska, has a full day of activities planned on November 11, including an amateur radio demonstration by the Strategic Air Command Memorial Amateur Radio Club (SACMARC) using the historic call signs of General Curtis Emerson LeMay, K0GRL, and the Offutt Air Force Base, K0AIR.



The American Legion Amateur Radio Club, K9TAL, is located at their national headquarters in Indianapolis, Indiana. Any station that contacts K9TAL on Veterans Day will receive a special QSL card.

The Wisconsin Maritime Museum in Manitowoc, Wisconsin, will celebrate Veterans Day on November 12 - 13, 2022. The USS Cobia Amateur Radio Club will be onboard and on the air from the USS Cobia World War II submarine. A commemorative QSL card will be issued for contacts made during the 2-day event.



A complete list of special event stations, including Veterans Day stations, is available at www.arrl.org/special-event-stations. Use "Veterans" in the keyword search.



ARRL Headquarters will be closed on Friday, November 11, in observance of Veterans Day. There won't be a W1AW bulletin or code practice transmissions on that day. ARRL HQ will reopen on Monday, November 14, at 8:00 AM EST.