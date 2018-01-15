The Florida Weak Signal Society (FLWSS) reports that its beacon on 3,456.075 MHz is back on the air and invites reports. The FLWSS said all of its beacons, located in EL98 in the Orlando area, are subject to some drift with temperature; each operates independently with its own crystal reference. “We can’t provide individual frequency accuracy, but we strive to keep them all reasonably close to as shown,” said George Presley, K4RSV, in a post to the FLWSS mailing list.

The restart comes just in time for the ARRL January VHF Contest over the January 20-21 weekend. Other FLWSS beacons are on 50.0667, 144.277, 222.056, 432.307, 1296.025, 3456.075, 5760.120, 10,368.015, and 24,192.035 MHz.