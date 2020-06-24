The video “What is IARU?” is now available on the International Amateur Radio Union (IARU) Region 2 website.

“This video explains the mission and roles of IARU to represent, develop, and defend frequencies for amateur radio around the world,” IARU Region 2 explains. “It also describes the regional organizations and the critical roles of its more than 160 member-societies.”

The English-language presentation was developed by the IARU Administrative Committee and approved at its meeting last October in Lima, Peru. The short video, available in English and Spanish, was produced by IARU Region 2 Director Carlos Beviglia, LU1BCE, and Fernando Gomez Rojas, LU1ARG. The videos are available in MP4 format.

IARU Region 2 encourages member-societies and radio clubs to use the videos to explain the role and mission of IARU to amateurs, regulators, and others.