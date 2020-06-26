Virginia Air & Space Center (VASC) Executive Director and CEO Robert Griesmer has advised that the Center’s amateur radio station exhibit will be discontinued, effective July 1, when the Center, in Hampton, Virginia, reopens. VASC is the official visitor center for NASA’s Langley, Virginia, facility.

“We have been told to be out of the VASC by June 30,” Griesmer said. “Currently we are in the process of finding a new home for the station’s equipment. Thanks to all who have supported KE4ZXW during the last 25 years, especially the volunteer operators who manned the station during that time. To the many visitors we have met and school groups that have stopped by and talked with us about ham radio, communications, satellites, and STEM Program related subjects, thank you!”

The KE4ZXW display station was shut down on March 13. A main feature of the exhibit was the ability to communicate with amateur radio satellites and with the International Space Station. — Thanks to Randy Grigg, WB4KZI