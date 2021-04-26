The theme for the 2021 virtual CubeSat Developers Workshop on April 27 – 29 is “Working Together.” It will feature a mix of pre-recorded and live events. Prior to the workshop, pre-recorded presentations from the live question-and-answer panelists will be released. Registrants will have time before the live Q&A panels to watch the pre-recorded presentations. Then, based on the published schedule, registrants can listen and ask questions of the panelists about their presentations in real time.

Times will be dedicated before and after the live Q&A panels for registrants to visit and network with exhibitors and sponsors through virtual exhibit booths and side meetings.

AMSAT will have a virtual booth and poster presentation at the workshop. AMSAT Executive Vice President Paul Stoetzer, N8HM; Vice President of Engineering Jerry Buxton, N0JY, and Vice President of Operations Drew Glasbrenner, KO4MA, will staff the booth. AMSAT’s poster presentation will examine the impact of proposed orbital debris mitigation regulations on CubeSat development and STEM education.

Registration for the 2021 Virtual CubeSat Developers Workshop is free. — Thanks to AMSAT and Cubesat.org