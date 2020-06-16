It will be a Virtual Visalia in 2021. Organizers announced this week that the newly renamed International DX and Contesting Convention (IDXCC) in Visalia, California, will span two weekends next April, providing a “choice of two Vs.” Each will be a “unique 3-day event” without duplication. Registration will begin early next year. The former International DX Convention was canceled in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Visalia sponsors said the event’s new name better reflects what the convention had become over the years — a gathering of both avid DXers and contesters from around the US and the world. Sponsors said the challenge for planning next year’s event was whether to prepare for an in-person convention or a virtual gathering.

“Everyone wants to hold out hope for a face-to-face meeting next year, but we have to ask, ‘What will our new normal lifestyle be like next April, and can we guarantee a COVID-free environment for our attendees?’” an announcement on the IDXCC website explained. “After consultation with a few medical experts, epidemiologists, and longtime attendees of IDXCC, we have concluded that for 2021, the right choice — and the safest choice — is to have a virtual convention instead of an in-person meeting.”

Visalia Part 1 will take place on April 16 – 18, 2021, and Part 2 on April 23 – 25. The program will include forums, technical talks, DXpedition reports, and award presentations. The 2021 Virtual Visalia will offer a contest academy, DX University, hands-on demonstrations, webinars by exhibitors and special guests, a “chaotic eyeball QSO hour,” “dinners without dinner,” banquet-style gatherings for Islands on the Air (IOTA), Top Band, and contesting, “creative QSL card-checking,” and prize raffles.

“Just think: Whether you’re an old-timer or newcomer, you can have a safe, front-row seat at the first-ever Virtual DX and Contesting Convention next April without leaving [home],” organizers said. “The 2021 IDXCC Convention Committee will work hard to make this a memorable one.”

Visalia 2021 co-chairs John Miller, K6MM, and Rich Seifert, KE1B, invite questions and suggestions via email.