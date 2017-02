The 2017 Top Band Dinner at the Visalia International DX Convention will be held on Friday, April 21, 6:30 PM, at the Marriott Hotel immediately adjacent to the Visalia Convention Center.

On the program: Glenn Johnson, W0GJ, “Bouvet Preview,” and Steve Lawrence, WB6RSE, “160 Meter DXCC the Hard Way.”

Details on registration, program, menu, and cost information are available are on The Visalia Top Band Dinner website.