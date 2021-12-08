The QSO Today Virtual Ham Expo is this weekend, August 14 – 15. Register now and visit the ARRL booth to connect with ARRL staff representatives in the video lounges on Saturday, 1500 – 2300 UTC, and Sunday, 1500 – 1800 UTC. There will be in-booth drawings and special offers for the ARRL online store and for joining or renewing membership.

On Sunday, 1500 UTC (8 AM PDT / 11 AM EDT), ARRL Laboratory Manager Ed Hare, W1RFI, will present, “How to Comply with FCC RF Exposure Rules,” in the virtual auditorium.

“Amateur radio has had rules regulating RF exposure for decades,” Hare explains. “The FCC recently announced changes to those rules that change the ways that all radio services determine whether they need to do an evaluation of RF exposure or are exempt from that need. I put together this presentation to explain the rules, the changes, and to answer the most common questions hams have about the rules and what is expected of them.” ARRL is a QSO Today Virtual Ham Expo partner.