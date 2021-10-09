The VoIP Hurricane Net will activate on September 11, 0000 – 0600 UTC for Hurricane Larry, a Category 1 storm. The National Hurricane Center (NHC) reports that Larry is moving quickly toward southeastern Newfoundland and is expected to bring hurricane-force winds, dangerous storm surge, heavy seas, and heavy rainfall. As of 1200 UTC, Larry was about 650 miles southwest of Cape Race, Newfoundland, with maximum sustained winds of 85 MPH, moving to the north-northeast at 26 MPH.

Net Manager Rob Macedo, KD1CY, said reports on the net’s reporting form will be forwarded to the National Hurricane Center’s WX4NHC and via CANWARN, the volunteer organization of ham radio operators who report severe weather to Environment Canada. Stations in the affected area may connect via Allstar 28848, Echolink 7203, Hamshack Hotline 94032, and IRLP 9219.

Reports may also be sent to Kc5fm-9 on APRS, kc5fm@winlink.org, Dstar REF052B, or WiresX 43234. The net accepts SKYWARN criteria reports, including damage, hail greater than a quarter-inch, flooding, and other hazards. For more information, contact Macedo.

The Hurricane Watch Net (HWN) has announced that it will activate September 10 at 2100 UTC on both 14.325 MHz and 7.268 MHz.