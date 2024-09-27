ARRL is quite privileged to have the service of many member-volunteers. Your national association could not function without the tens of thousands of dedicated hams who give freely of their time and talents to serve the greater amateur radio community.

The ARRL Field Organization is comprised entirely of volunteers – Section Managers, Affiliated Club Coordinators, Emergency Coordinators, and all other positions are all filled by those who have stepped up for the task. In central Connecticut, where ARRL is based, we enjoy a dedicated group of volunteers who come to ARRL Headquarters to serve.

“The volunteers really keep this place functioning,” said ARRL Member Services Representative Chanel Holley. Holley coordinates the volunteers in her role as ARRL’s receptionist. “They’re always happy to be here and bring so much dedication to their service,” she said.

ARRL is sincerely grateful to the HQ volunteer team. If you come to visit ARRL Headquarters, and the Hiram Percy Maxim Memorial Station, W1AW, join us in thanking this great crew who serve in many different functions including W1AW, ARRL Library, QSL Bureau, and the ARRL Lab.