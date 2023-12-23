Join all of ARRL The National Association for Amateur Radio®'s volunteers on December 31, 2023, from 0000 - 2359 UTC, for the last day of the yearlong Volunteers On the Air (VOTA) operating event for your final chance to get some VOTA points. Last week's Red Badges on the Air for VOTA was a hit, and ARRL wants to do one final push to cap off the year of operating that acknowledged and honored the service of volunteers to the amateur radio community.

There are no more W1AW/ portable operations scheduled for the year, but operators at ARRL Headquarters have the Hiram Percy Maxim Memorial Station active on weekdays, so there is still a chance to earn 100 points per band-mode for contacting ham radio's most famous call sign. Plus, listen for W1AW during VOTA: Badges on the Air, as it will be active in the event. Remember to download your certificate after the event is over. The link to generate it can be found here.

The VOTA leaderboard is quite impressive. See the top scores on the VOTA web page.