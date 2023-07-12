2023 has been a fun operating year for ARRL’s Year of the Volunteers with the Volunteers On the Air (VOTA) event. To help members boost their VOTA point totals, ARRL is hosting a Red Badges on the Air activity on December 17, 2023, from 1500 - 2100 UTC. The objective of the event is to provide an opportunity for VOTA participants to work more ARRL officers and elected officials, such as Directors or Section Managers and Headquarters staff members and volunteers, who offer higher point values in the yearlong event.

ARRL Contest Branch Manager Bart Jahnke, W9JJ, explained, “The badges they wear at hamfests, conventions, and other formal occasions are red, hence the term Red Badges on the Air. ARRL red badges are worth a lot of points — as much as 300 points per contact for working ARRL President Rick Roderick, K5UR — so participants can quickly increase their VOTA points tally.

Jahnke stressed that the event is “an activity day, not a contest”; there’s no required amount of operating time. Participants can call “CQ VOTA” on phone or “CQV” on CW or digital modes. While the event is focused on encouraging those with ARRL red badges to hand out VOTA points, all activity is welcome, regardless of point value (every ARRL member is worth at least one point in the operating event). Participants get credit for each band or mode contact, regardless of point value. ARRL VOTA participants can use the leaderboard to determine how many points they’ve accumulated.

Other high-point contacts include: President Emeritus or past President, 275 points; Honorary Vice President or ARRL Vice President, 250 points; Director, Director Emeritus, or past Vice President, 225 points; Vice Director, 200 points; Section Manager, 175 points; ARRL Officer or past Director, 150 points; past Vice Director, 125 points, and Charter Life Member or past Section Manager, 100 points.

ARRL Headquarters department managers are worth 75 points, ARRL Headquarters staff and volunteers are worth 50 points, and Assistant Directors are worth 40 points.