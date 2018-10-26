Operators at the VP6D Ducie Island DXpedition report the rain has stopped and tents and clothes are drying off, but say they’re seeing “far too many dupes” as they work their way through the pileups.

“People are working us, and a few minutes later working us again,” an update said. “The ops are getting a bit frustrated.” The availability of DXA, which displays online if a contact has been logged, is subject to intermittent outages, and this can cause gaps in call sign postings.

The advice from the DXpedition is to check the VP6D log before duping VP6D on the same band or mode. VP6D will be operating the CQ World Wide DX SSB Contest this weekend. “All stations are operational, all antennas are in good condition,” the update said.

VP6D completed 6-meter moonbounce contacts with five stations, Earth-Moon-Earth enthusiast Lance Collister, W7GJ, has reported in a post to the Magic Band EME Group list. — Thanks to The Daily DX