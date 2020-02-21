The VP8PJ DXpedition to South Orkney Islands now anticipates being on the air sometime on Sunday, February 23, a couple of days behind the projected schedule. “The process of assembling the camp continues,” the DXpedition team reported on February 21. “[G]oing well, but will continue throughout today and tomorrow.” And in a follow-up report, “The ice has cleared enough to get the equipment ashore,” the DXpedition team said. “We have team members on the island moving equipment to our preferred operating site. It will take today and tomorrow to set up camp. It’s cold, with light winds, but dry at the moment.” Pilot station Glenn Petri, KE4KY, reported some VP8PJ pirate activity on February 20. The team has been active from the Braveheart as ZL1NZ/mm.