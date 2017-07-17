Pierre Fogal, VE3KTB, is at the helm of VY0RAC — on the air from VY0ERC — for the RAC 150 Award, in celebration of Canada’s sesquicentennial. Starting with the Radio Amateurs of Canada (RAC) Canada Day Contest on July 1, the 14 special RAC-suffix call signs are being activated by volunteers throughout the second half of 2017. Contacts with stations using RAC’s 14 club station call signs also count toward other RAC awards, such as the Worked All RAC Award. RAC stations will be on the air until the end of the year.

Fogal will operate as VY0RAC from VY0ERC until July 22. The club station of the Eureka Amateur Radio Club (EARC), VY0ERC is located on Ellesmere Island (IOTA NA-008) in Nunavut.