W1AW has announced its Field Day bulletin schedule. Those participating in Field Day can earn 100 bonus points for copying the special Field Day bulletin transmitted by W1AW or by K6KPH during its operating schedule on Field Day weekend. The Field Day bulletin must be copied via Amateur Radio. An accurate copy of the message must be included in your Field Day submission in order to earn the bonus points, which are available to all operating classes.

Saturday, June 23, 2018

Digital 0100 UTC

Phone 0145, 1500 UTC

CW 0300, 1400 UTC

Sunday, June 24, 2018

CW 0000, 1400 UTC

Digital 0100, 1600 UTC

Phone 0145, 1500 UTC

W1AW will operate on its regularly published frequencies:

CW: 1.8025, 3.5815, 7.0475, 14.0475, 18.0975, 21.0675, 28.0675, 50.350, and 147.555 MHz.

Phone: 1.855, 3.990, 7.290, 14.290, 18.160, 21.390, 28.590, 50.350, and 147.555 MHz.

Digital: 3.5975, 7.095, 14.095, 18.1025, 21.095, 28.095, 50.350, and 147.555 MHz.

W1AW will transmit the Field Day bulletin using 45.45-baud Baudot (RTTY), PSK31 in BPSK mode, and MFSK16, in that order. The Field Day bulletin will not be transmitted via EchoLink.

During Field Day, the digital lineup will be Baudot, BPSK31, and MFSK16. On the June 23, 0100 UTC, transmission, however, the order will be BPSK31, Baudot, and MFSK16, to conform with the usual W1AW weekday schedule.

K6KPH Field Day Bulletin Schedule

The Maritime Radio Historical Society station K6KPH will transmit the W1AW Field Day 2018 bulletin for the benefit of west coast stations.

CW: 3.5815, 7.0475, 14.0475, 18.0975, and 21.0675 MHz/

Digital: Baudot (RTTY), BPSK31, and MFSK16, in that order, on 7.095 and 14.095 MHz.

Saturday, June 23, 2018

CW 1430 UTC

Digital 0130 UTC

Sunday, June 24, 2018

CW 0030 UTC

Digital 1630 UTC

Additional transmissions or changes in the schedule will be posted on the ARRL website.