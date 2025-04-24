W1AW, The Hiram Percy Maxim Memorial Station at the headquarters of ARRL The National Association for Amateur Radio®, will be closed to visitors from April 28 – 30. The station building is undergoing scheduled maintenance that will impact the visiting operator studios. We look forward to welcoming visitors back on Thursday, May 1, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern.

W1AW Qualifying Runs and bulletin operations will continue as normally scheduled.