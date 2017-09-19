W1AW Supporting Partners in Hurricane Response; Bulletins and Visitor Operations Currently Suspended
The Hiram Percy Maxim Memorial Station, W1AW, has suspended its regular bulletin transmissions beginning September 19, 2017 in order to help support its partners for both HF and long-haul communications response for Hurricane Maria. W1AW will be monitoring the Hurricane Watch, SATERN, and Caribbean Emergency Weather nets; checking Winlink2000 e-mail; checking into the VoIP Weather Net, and providing interoperability support by keeping various frequencies open for hurricane traffic. The station will be manned 24 hours a day during this communications emergency. All W1AW visitor operations are suspended for the time being.
Back