The Hiram Percy Maxim Memorial Station, W1AW, has suspended its regular bulletin transmissions beginning September 19, 2017 in order to help support its partners for both HF and long-haul communications response for Hurricane Maria. W1AW will be monitoring the Hurricane Watch, SATERN, and Caribbean Emergency Weather nets; checking Winlink2000 e-mail; checking into the VoIP Weather Net, and providing interoperability support by keeping various frequencies open for hurricane traffic. The station will be manned 24 hours a day during this communications emergency. All W1AW visitor operations are suspended for the time being.