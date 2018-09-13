As part of the ongoing communication efforts with Hurricane Florence, Hiram Percy Maxim Memorial Station W1AW will suspend its regular bulletin and code practice transmissions on Friday, September 14. The station will resume its normal operating schedule on Monday, September 17. Radio amateurs are reminded to avoid the various Hurricane Watch Net (HWN) and SATERN frequencies, as well as any state and regional emergency nets at this time to help facilitate communications that may be necessary during the Hurricane Florence response.