Maxim Memorial Station W1AW at ARRL Headquarters will not transmit bulletins or code practice this evening. The station will not be staffed overnight but plans to resume its normal schedule of transmissions on Thursday morning, September 21.

W1AW has not yet been reopened to visitors.

W1AW will continue monitoring active nets and 60 meter interoperability channels as needed. The station has been helping to support its partners for HF and long-haul communication response to Hurricane Maria and has been monitoring the Hurricane Watch Net, SATERN, and the Caribbean Emergency Weather Net, as well as checking Winlink2000 e-mail, keeping an ear on the VoIP Hurricane Net, and providing interoperability support by keeping various frequencies open for hurricane traffic.

W1AW has been staffed around the clock during this communication emergency.