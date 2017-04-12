ARRL has announced that Maxim Memorial Station W1AW will start scheduled transmissions on 6 meters beginning on January 2. Transmissions on 50.350 MHz will become a part of W1AW's regular CW code practice, and CW, digital and phone bulletin transmission schedule, starting with the 1400 UTC fast code practice on January 2.

In addition to providing regularly scheduled transmissions on 6 meters, another goal of the W1AW transmission on the Magic Band is to act as a beacon on 6 meters, especially from the Northeast US.

Signal reports will be welcome. A web page will allow listeners to submit signal reports. Listeners also may e-mail their reports to W1AW.

Prior to late 1989, W1AW had a presence on 6 meters for all CW practice and routine bulletins, but it has been silent on 6 meters since then, with the exception of regular visitor operations and contests.