The winning article for the June 2019 QST Cover Plaque award is “HF Magnetic Loop for 80 Through 20 Meters” by John Chappell, W3HX.

The QST Cover Plaque Award -- given to the author or authors of the most popular article in each issue -- is determined by a vote of ARRL members on the QST Cover Plaque Poll web page. Cast a ballot for your favorite article in the July issue today.