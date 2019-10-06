The W4DXCC DX and Contest Convention will take place September 20 – 21 in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. A radio shack will be set up with some of the latest offerings from the Amateur Radio industry for visitors to test drive. The Ham Radio Boot Camp will take place on opening day, Friday, September 20. This day-long ham radio training session is for new and seasoned hams alike, with experienced radio amateurs guiding the less experience on various aspects of ham radio, including DXing and contesting. The convention will wrap up on Saturday evening with a banquet and prize drawing.