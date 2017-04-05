Tom Medlin, W5KUB, of Amateur Radio Roundtable webcast fame, will offer more than 48 hours of live webcasting for Hamvention®, starting on May 17 and continuing through May 22 (to include the road trips out and back). This will mark his 15th year of live streaming the show, and this year’s webcast will be called “Hamvention 2017 Marathon by Medlin.” Astronaut Douglas Wheelock, KF5BOC, will join Medlin as co-host.

“This live event is structured to make you feel that you are there.” Webcast viewers will be able to communicate with other viewers logged into the chat room and can even chat directly with the webcast team at Hamvention. Medlin also promises nonstop prize giveaways. “You will see many familiar people and celebrities drop by and get on camera and say hello to you,” Medlin said.

Over the course of his Hamvention webcasts, he interviews visitors and offers a view of the show from his particular perch, which will be in booth 5006 at the Greene County Fairgrounds and Expo Center in Xenia, Ohio.