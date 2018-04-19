“Amateur Radio Roundtable” Host Tom Medlin, W5KUB, will once again livestream selected activities from the 2018 Hamvention® in Xenia, Ohio, during what he calls the “Hamvention Marathon Webcast” — more than 40 hours of live video from the annual show. This will mark Medlin’s 17th year covering the show for those unable to attend Hamvention.

“Our motto is ‘Bringing ham radio to you,’” Medlin said. “We want to give everyone the experience of feeling like they are part of this ham radio event.” Medlin said viewers can not only see what’s going on at Hamvention, but they can also use the chat room to communicate directly with the W5KUB group.

“Astronaut Doug Wheelock, KF5BOC, is scheduled to be with us again for the 5th year as a co-host,” Medlin noted. “Amateur Radio Roundtable” is webcast Tuesday evenings (Wednesday at 0100 UTC). Medlin invites radio amateurs to join the W5KUB Facebook group.