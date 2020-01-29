The location of the W9DXCC ARRL Specialty Operating Convention has changed. The event will take place September 11 – 12 at the Chicago Marriott Hotel in Naperville, Illinois.

Registration and hotel reservations will open in the spring. W9DXCC is sponsored by the Northern Illinois DX Association. This year’s event will include a Contest University and DX University.

Saturday events will include forums, QSL card checking, a CW pileup contest, an evening reception, and a banquet. For more information, visit the W9DXCC website. — Thanks to Kermit Carlson, W9XA; The Daily DX