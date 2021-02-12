Ward Silver, N0AX, and Frank Donovan, W3LPL, Win the November 2021 QST Cover Plaque Award

The winning article for the November 2021 QST Cover Plaque award is “The Beverage Antenna, 100 Years Later,” by Ward Silver, N0AX, and Frank Donovan, W3LPL.

The QST Cover Plaque Award — given to the author or authors of the most popular article in each issue — is determined by a vote of ARRL members on the QST Cover Plaque Poll web page. Cast a ballot for your favorite article today!