The 2016 winner of the Bill Orr Technical Writing Award winner, ARRL Contributing Editor Ward Silver, N0AX, received the award plaque in April while attending the International DX Convention in Visalia, California. The award is sponsored by the ARRL Foundation, and Foundation President (and ARRL New England Division Director) Tom Frenaye, K1KI, presented the plaque to Silver.

This marked the second time Silver was named to receive the prestigious award — the first came in 2003.

The Orr Award is bestowed each year to the QST author who writes an outstanding article or series on new or existing technologies or on methods or means of amateur communication. After reviewing articles for 2016, the QST editorial staff nominated Silver on the basis of his January 2016 article, “About SSB.”