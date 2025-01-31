Amateur radio operators from across the country, and even from around the world, flock to Florida in February for the annual Orlando HamCation® — one of the largest and most anticipated hamfests in the country.

HamCation includes all the popular mainstays of a full-featured convention, including exhibits and vendors, swaps, tailgate, and food. A full slate of forums will cover emergency communications, outreach to younger audiences (teens and college students), and high-tech topics like software-defined radio (SDR), remote operating, antenna design, and the fascinating world of pico balloons and tiny transmitters.

This year’s HamCation will also host the ARRL Southeastern Division Convention. This highlights the region’s active amateur radio community and member-volunteers from Florida, Alabama, Georgia, Puerto Rico, and the US Virgin Islands. ARRL representatives, including ARRL Southeastern Division Director Mickey Baker, N4MB, and Vice Director Andy Milluzzi, KK4LWR, will be in attendance, along with First Vice President Kristen McIntyre, K6WX, and CEO David Minster, NA2AA. It’s a great opportunity to engage with some of the key voices in the world of amateur radio, and to find out ways you can volunteer and extend your support for ARRL.

For those eager to get hands-on experience, attendees will be able to operate special event station W1AW/4 throughout HamCation (be sure to carry a copy of your amateur radio license). There will also be satellite operating demonstrations, organized by ARRL members Sloan Davis, N3UPS, and Tom Gaines, KB5FHK.

A helpful addition for navigating the sprawling event is the ARRL Events app, which is free to download for both Apple and Android devices. The app will help you find and schedule forums, track prize drawings, and locate all the vendors. It’s a great way to make sure you don’t miss any of the action. Visit your app store to download the app (search “ARRL Events”) or via the following link: www.tripbuildermedia.com/apps/arrl (or use the web version).

Orlando HamCation is February 7 – 9, 2025, at the Central Florida Fairgrounds and Expo Park in Orlando, Florida. More details on the web at www.hamcation.com.