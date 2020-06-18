Mike Bryce's article “"Battery Sizing for Portable Operation" offered valuable information, not only for the upcoming ARRL Field Day, but for portable operating generally. Thanks to Mike’s advice, readers will be able to avoid unpleasant surprises!

QST Cover Plaque Awards are given to the author or authors of the most popular article in each issue. You choose the winners by casting your vote online at www.arrl.org/cover-plaque-poll. Log in now and pick your favorite article in the July issue!