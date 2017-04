ARRL is seeking college students and high school seniors to help support our ARRL Collegiate Amateur Radio Initiative booth at Hamvention, May 19-21.

Student volunteers will receive an exhibitor’s badge and ARRL Team shirts. You’ll sign-up for one or more shifts working in the booth — during which you’ll visit with Hamvention attendees and exchange ideas to strengthen radio clubs at our nation’s colleges and universities.

Interested? Contact Andy Milluzzi, KK4LWR.