An informational webinar about the ARRL Foundation Club Grant Program will be held on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 8 PM EDT / 5 PM PDT. This webinar will offer an orientation to the program and provide information on how to apply. Please register in advance for this webinar. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar. -- Mike Walters, W8ZY, ARRL Field Services Manager