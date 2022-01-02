Webinar Set to Discuss Amateur Radio and AUXCOM Support to Department of Defense
On February 18, at 0100 UTC (the evening of Thursday, February 17, in North American time zones), the US Army Network Enterprise Technology Command (NETCOM) will host a Zoom call to discuss amateur radio and AUXCOM support to the US Department of Defense.
During this presentation, the NETCOM representative will discuss:
- the authorities for these operations
- upcoming DOD exercise opportunities for 2022, where outreach to the amateur radio/AUXCOM community will be a primary training objective
- use of the five 60-meter channels
- the concept for the types of amateur/AUXCOM outreach.
There will be an opportunity for Q&A throughout the presentation.
Use this Zoom link to attend. The meeting ID is 837 8115 4615, and the pass code is 670665. Dial in by location: (346) 248-7799 (Houston); (669) 900-6833 (San Jose); (253) 215-8782 (Tacoma); (929) 205-6099 (New York); (301) 715-8592 (Washington, DC), and (312) 626-6799 (Chicago).
One-tap mobile: +13462487799,,83781154615#,,,,*670665# US (Houston); +16699006833,,83781154615#,,,,*670665# US (San Jose)
