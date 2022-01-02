On February 18, at 0100 UTC (the evening of Thursday, February 17, in North American time zones), the US Army Network Enterprise Technology Command (NETCOM) will host a Zoom call to discuss amateur radio and AUXCOM support to the US Department of Defense.

During this presentation, the NETCOM representative will discuss:

the authorities for these operations

upcoming DOD exercise opportunities for 2022, where outreach to the amateur radio/AUXCOM community will be a primary training objective

use of the five 60-meter channels

the concept for the types of amateur/AUXCOM outreach.

There will be an opportunity for Q&A throughout the presentation.

