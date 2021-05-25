[UPDATED 2021-05-25 1704 UTC] The Space Weather Prediction Center (SWPC) has issued a G1 (minor) geomagnetic storm watch for May 25 and 27 and a G2 (moderate) geomagnetic storm watch for May 26. These are the result of the combined effects of multiple coronal mass ejections associated with solar flares on May 22 and 23.

According to Spaceweather.com, NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory recorded 10 C-class and two M-class flares. Subsequent analysis revealed multiple coronal mass ejections (CMEs) associated with the flares. According to NOAA models, CMEs will initially interact with Earth’s magnetosphere late on May 25 with effects potentially continuing through early May 27.

Spaceweather.com said, “Earth-orbiting satellites detected a dozen explosions in the magnetic canopy of sunspot AR2824. One of them emitted a radio burst so strong, it drowned out static from lightning storms on Earth and was recorded at midnight by listening stations in the Arctic.” -- Thanks to Frank Donovan, W3LPL, and Phil Erickson, W1PJE for their assistance in improving the accuracy of this account