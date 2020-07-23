A well-known contester and the co-builder of contest stations in Texas and Nevada, Grady Ferguson, W5FU (ex-NA5R), died of COVID-19 on July 14. He was 76.

He was best known for his activities with the Texas DX Society in the 1970s and 1980s and, with Tom Taormina, K5RC, built a multioperator contest station in Texas that had a few outings before Hurricane Alicia destroyed it in 1983. In 2007, Taormina and Ferguson restarted their efforts, building the Comstock Memorial Station, W7RN, in Virginia City, Nevada.

A tribute page has been set up on the W7RN website. Ferguson authored the article, “Some Solutions for Sharing Resources in Multioperator Stations,” which appeared in the May/June 2010 issue of NCJ. — Thanks to Tom Taormina, K5RC