Robert S. “Bob” Morris, W4MYA, of Goochland, Virginia, died on August 14. An ARRL Life Member, he was 72. Morris had been suffering from cancer but remained active on the air until very recently. He was sometimes called “Dude” within the contesting community for one of his favorite expressions, “Run ’em, dude.”

Morris was a member of the Potomac Valley Radio Club, enjoyed both contesting and DXing, and had built a multi-multi station in Goochland, where he mentored budding operators. In his working years, he was employed by AT&T in the Long Lines department. Fred Laun, K3ZO, remembered W4MYA as “the same go-hung fellow, right up to the end.” — Thanks to The Daily DX