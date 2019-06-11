Well-known contester and DXpeditioner Paul H. Newberry, Jr., N4PN, of Macon, Georgia, died on November 5 after suffering a massive heart attack. An ARRL Life Member, Newberry turned 82 on November 1.

A major ARRL November Sweepstakes participant and perennial high-scorer, Newberry was first licensed in 1953 and operated under a long list of call signs, both foreign and domestic, and was on the air from more than 100 countries.

“I am sure like many people, we worked Paul this weekend in Sweepstakes CW,” said Ed Sawyer, N1UR, who, in a CQ-Contest post, called Newberry one of his inspirations in contesting. Sawyer said Newberry was a determined contester who enjoyed every minute of it, and was “the consummate professional on the air.”

Newberry was at 340/384 confirmed in the ARRL DXCC Mixed Standings. He was a member and past president of the Georgia Contest Group. He also belonged to the Alabama Contest Group, the Florida Contest Group, the South East Contest Club, and the Southeastern DX Club (SEDXC) and was a member of the SEDXC Hall of Fame.