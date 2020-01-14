Well-known DXer and DXCC card checker Peter Glasmacher, DK5DC/AA6HM, of Werl, Germany, died unexpectedly on January 12. An ARRL member, he was 68. Glasmacher served as the editor of the monthly DX column “DXtra” in CQ DL, the official journal of the Deutscher Amateur Radio Club (DARC), to which Glasmacher also belonged. Glasmacher was a familiar face at Ham Radio, held each June in Friedrichshafen, Germany, where he was often busy at the DXCC QSL card checking table. He served DARC as District Chair of Westphalia-South.