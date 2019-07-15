Well-known contester and DXpeditioner Anath Pai, VU2PAI, of Mangalore, India, died on July 13. He was 47 and was reported to have suffered a heart attack while on a business trip. He was on the VU4CB, VU7AG, 8Q7KP, HB0/VU2PAI, and VU7LD excursions, among others. On his QRZ.com profile, Pai described himself as “a die-hard DXer.”

Licensed in 1995, he was active on all bands from 160 through 6 meters on several modes. A businessman and world traveler, Pai had visited the US and attended Dayton Hamvention in the past. He was a member of the Mangalore Amateur Radio Club and served on the Governing Council of the Amateur Radio Society of India (ARSI), his country’s IARU member-society. Condolences may be posted online.