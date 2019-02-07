Frequent participant in RTTY contests and former RTTY reflector moderator William R. “Bill” Turner, W6WRT, of Landers, California, has died. He was 77. Turner had been licensed since 1957 and previously held the call signs W6PDN, WA6HKV, W7LZP, and W7TI. He had been reported inactive for the past year. Turner was a past moderator of the RTTY Reflector on Contesting.com. “This saddens me a lot, as I have had quite a few contacts with Bill on RTTY, and we exchanged a few personal emails too,” remarked Phil Cooper, GU0SUP.