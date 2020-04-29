Dick Knadle, K2RIW, of Dix Hills, New York, has died. An ARRL Life Member, he was 80. Knadle was revered as a technical resource and mentor for the VHF/UHF/microwave community and was the 2010 ARRL Technical Achievement Award winner. His antenna and amplifier designs were widely copied. Knadle was a member of the Long Island Mobile Amateur Radio Club (LIMARC) for nearly 40 years. He held a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering for RF communications from Pratt Institute and was Senior Staff Engineer at Airborne Instrument Labs from 1964 to 2000. For many years, he served as the net control station for the Tech Net on the LIMARC repeaters.