The venue for the 2018 convention of the Military Radio Collectors Group (MRCG West) has changed. The convention, May 4 – 5, will be held at the Estrella Warbirds Museum, 4251 Dry Creek Road, Paso Robles, California. It begins at 7:30 AM and continues until 4 PM. This 23rd annual event will include field operating events, a foxhunt, and equipment demonstrations.