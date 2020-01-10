The White House has withdrawn the nomination of Republican FCC member Michael O’Rielly for a second term on the Commission. President Donald Trump had nominated O’Rielly for another 5-year term on the Commission last March. No reason was given for withdrawing the O’Rielly nomination, who was initially appointed to the FCC in 2013 by President Barack Obama. The White House has nominated a senior advisor at the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA), Nathan Simington, to the FCC in O’Rielly’s stead. The FCC has five members. Its chairman is nominated by the President.