The White Mountain Amateur Radio Club will conduct its third annual “Backcountry VE Session” on February 18 at Harvard Cabin on Mount Washington, New Hampshire. The cabin is at an altitude of 3,250 feet above sea level. Special event station W1M will be on the air from the cabin, built and maintained by the Harvard Mountaineering Club. Examiners are planning to administer tests between 12 and 1 PM, so that those not staying the night will be able to return to the parking lot before it gets dark.

“However, there is a degree of flexibility with this event to account for weather and trail conditions,” said Rich Palatino, KB1WDW. “We have a high level of interest again this year, so we’ll make sure not to leave anyone out in the cold. All license class exams will be offered.”

Palatino and Marcia Steger, KB1WEP, are the 2016/2017 cabin caretakers and enthusiastic supporters of Amateur Radio. Anyone planning to sit for an examination must be equally enthusiastic about — and experienced in — winter trail hiking. The only way to get to the cabin is on foot. It’s a 2-mile uphill trek, “considered moderate to difficult over snow-covered trails,” the event web page says.