Four candidates for Section Manager (SM), including one incumbent, outpolled challengers to win 2-year terms beginning on April 1, while a second incumbent was defeated in a run for a new term, and one candidate ran unopposed to succeed an incumbent who did not run again. Ballots in contested races in the winter election cycle were counted and verified on February 21 at ARRL Headquarters.

In Arizona, Rick Paquette, W7RAP, of Tucson, topped the field in a three-way race, receiving 638 votes to 375 for Steven Wood, W1SR, of Tucson, and 353 for Virgil Silhanek, K7VZ, of Phoenix. Paquette has served as an Assistant Section Manager and has been a volunteer instructor, mentor, and volunteer examiner for many years. Robert Spencer, KE8DM, of Yuma, who has served as SM since 2013, decided not to run for another term.

In North Texas, Jay Urish, W5GM, of McKinney will become the new Section Manager after defeating Brent Boydston, KF5THB, of Henrietta 829 to 490. Urish will be returning as SM, having served previously from 2009 to 2011. He will succeed Nancy McCain, K5NLM, of Fort Worth, who has been North Texas SM for the last 2 years and did not run for another term.

In Kentucky, Steve Morgan, W4NHO, of Owensboro, unseated incumbent SM Alan Morgan, KY1O, of Paris, 323 to 146. Morgan served previously as the Kentucky SM from 1991 until 1997. Morgan has served in the office since 2015.

In Iowa, incumbent Section Manager Bob McCaffrey, K0CY, of Boone overcame a challenge to win a new term, polling 306 votes to 218 for Paul Cowley, KB7VML, of Ames. This will mark McCaffrey’s third term in office.

In Arkansas, James Ferguson, N5LKE, of Searcy, will become the new Section Manager when he succeeds incumbent SM Dale Temple, W5RXU, of North Little Rock, on April 1. Temple, who is completing his third term, decided not to run for re-election.

These incumbent Section Managers did not face opposition during the nomination period and have been declared elected to new terms beginning on April 1: Malcolm Keown, W5XX (Mississippi); George Forsyth, AA7GS (Montana); Carl Gardenias, WU6D (Orange), and Jack Mitchell, N7MJ (Wyoming).

These incumbent Section Managers began new 2-year terms on January 1: Tom Walsh, K1TW (Eastern Massachusetts); Cecil Higgins, AC0HA (Missouri); Matt Anderson, KA0BOJ (Nebraska); Jim Mezey, W2KFV (New York City/Long Island); Tom Dick, KF2GC (Northern New York); Marc Tarplee, N4UFP (South Carolina); Skip Arey, N2EI (Southern New Jersey), and Darrell Davis, KT4WX (West Central Florida).

In Western Pennsylvania, Joe Shupienis, W3BC, of Falls Creek, on January 1 succeeded Tim Duffy, K3LR, who decided not to run for a second term. Shupienis had been the Affiliated Club Coordinator and a Public Information Officer.