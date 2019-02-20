Four new ARRL Section Managers have been declared elected in the just-concluded winter election cycle, and one incumbent Section Manager was re-elected to a new term. Section Manager election ballots were counted on February 19 at ARRL Headquarters. Four incumbent Section Managers ran without opposition during this election cycle. All terms start on April 1.

In Iowa, Lelia Garner, WA0UIG, of Robins, received 315 votes to 234 for her opponent, Paul Cowley, W0YR, of Ames. Garner is the Iowa Section Traffic Manager and co-founder of the Linn County New Ham Net. She will succeed Bob McCaffrey, K0CY, who served as Section Manager for the past 6 years and decided not to run for another term.

In North Texas, Steven Lott Smith, KG5VK, who lives near the town of Ben Franklin, received 714 votes to 576 for Ken Mitchell, KD2KW, of Oak Point. He has been president of the Key City Amateur Radio Club in Abilene, and of the Shreveport Amateur Radio Association in Louisiana. Smith will pick up the reins from Jay Urish, W5GM, who opted not to run for a new term after serving for the past 2 years.

In Arizona, Richard A. Paquette, W7RAP, of Tucson, was re-elected to a second term with 817 votes to 502 votes for his opponent Virgil Silhanek, K7VZ, of Phoenix.

In Idaho, Dan Marler, K7REX, of Boise, will officially take over the leadership of the Idaho Field Organization from Ed Stuckey, AI7H, on April 1, who chose not to run for a new term after serving as Section Manager for more than 10 years. Marler has been an Assistant Section Manager and was the only nominee after the position was re-solicited last fall.

Wyoming will welcome Rick Breininger, N1TEK, of Green River, as its new Section Manager on April 1. He was the only nominee for the position after Jack Mitchell, N7MJ, announced that he would not run for a new term after serving since 2015. Breininger has been a Public Information Officer and Local Government Liaison in Wyoming.

These incumbent Section Managers were unopposed for re-election: James Ferguson, N5LKE (Arkansas); Steve Morgan, W4NHO (Kentucky); Malcolm Keown, W5XX (Mississippi), and Carl Gardenias, WU6D (Orange).