ARRL Headquarters and the Maxim Memorial Station, W1AW, will be closed on Monday, January 26, 2026, due to heavy snowfall across the Northeast.



Most membership services will continue uninterrupted, with staff working remotely. Members can access many benefits and services online at www.arrl.org. Members and prospective members may also join, renew, and place orders online or by phone at 860-594-0200 or toll-free in the US at 888-277-5289.



There will be no W1AW bulletin or CW practice transmissions on Monday.



ARRL Headquarters and W1AW will reopen on Tuesday, January 27, 2026, at 8:00 AM EST (1300 UTC).