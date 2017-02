The 30th annual North American Shortwave Association Winter SWL Fest will take place March 2-4 in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania, just north of Philadelphia. The Winter SWL Fest is a conference of radio hobbyists of all stripes. Enthusiasts of everything from HF broadcasting, AM band broadcasting, VLF, scanning, satellite TV, and pirate broadcasting are welcome.

Visit the Winter SWL Fest website for registration information.