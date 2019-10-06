The emerging wireless power transmission (WPT) technology and associated applications came in for closer scrutiny during the May/June meeting of International Telecommunication Union Radiocommunication Sector (ITU-R) Study Group 1 and its Working Parties. Participants wrapped up 7 days of sessions in Geneva on June 7, with International Amateur Radio Union Region 1 (IARU-R1) Region 1 President Don Beattie, G3BJ, representing the IARU. The primary concern over WPT centers on its interference potential.

“Work was advanced on reports on WPT at 100 – 148.5 kHz for low-power charging of portable devices, for WPT for electric vehicles (WPT-EV) at around 20, 60, and 85 kHz, and for ‘beam’ WPT for remote charging,” IARU Region 1 reported. “All of these technologies have the potential for harmful interference to radiocommunication services if not carefully managed, particularly the harmonics of the WPT systems.”

The IARU has submitted formal studies on the impact of WPT on the Amateur Service, and these have been incorporated into a single completed report and will inform a new recommendation being developed on WPT emissions.

IARU says it’s advocating “proper emission limits” to protect radio services and is working with other spectrum users and administrations that share its concerns.

The ITU meetings discussed emerging proposals for WPT-EV emission limits from the International Special Committee on Radio Interference (CISPR), where there is a level of concern that these limits fall short of providing the necessary protection to radiocommunication services. Founded in 1934, CISPR sets standards for controlling electromagnetic interference in electrical and electronic devices and equipment.

The issue of WPT-EV is World Radiocommunication Conference 2019 (WRC-19) Agenda Item 9.1.6.

Last October, ARRL filed comments with the FCC opposing a Petition for Rulemaking (RM-11815) filed by several vehicle manufacturers that calls on the Commission to “adopt field strength limits that will allow higher power wireless charging technologies operating in the 79 – 90 kHz range” to accommodate what the petitioners called “next-generation” wireless power transfer for electric vehicles.